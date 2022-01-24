Why is the stock market down today?
Jan. 24, 2022 By: Jason Capul
- Russia, rate hikes, and volatility have investors running scared to start the week of trading as the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is now -2.4% on the day and down 10.8% from its Jan. 4 high and entering correction territory.
Russia
- Market participants fear a military outcome between a Russian invasion into the Ukraine. Geopolitical tensions remain high as Russian troops line up along the border of Ukraine, and now NATO has sent troops to help strengthen other Eastern European borders.
- Pressures are mounting as rippling effects can have severe implications to the oil and gas market and the state of the global economy.
Rate Hikes
- When and how many hikes are on the mind of investors as they are eyeing the Wednesday Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The investment community is in a period of uncertainty on Monday as they wait to gain insight from the Fed on how it intends to control inflation. Until then, they can only speculate.
- The current dot plot shows the CB’s path for three hikes, but many others, including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), are looking for four hikes.
Volatility
- The S&P VIX Index (VIX) has increased to its highest levels since Nov. of 2020 as the index touched the 37.95 handle. Market uncertainty is ratcheting up as the major indices have entered correction territory and dipped below their 200-day moving averages.
- The S&P 500 has now closed to the downside in four straight sessions and is headed for a fifth as the index has touched a three-month trading low.