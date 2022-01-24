AstraZeneca, Pfizer/ BioNTech or J&J shots found to boost effect of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
- A booster dose of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) vaccines led to a significant increase in COVID-19 antibody levels in those who initially received the two-dose regimen of Sinovac (NASDAQ:SVA) COVID-19 shot, according to new peer-reviewed data.
- The study involving more than 1,200 individuals in Brazil was designed to test a booster shot of either Sinovac’s (SVA) CoronaVac vaccine or rival vaccines from AstraZeneca (AZN), Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
- While the antibody levels were low before the administration of the booster doses at six months following the primary vaccine series of CoronaVac, they significantly increased across every booster regimen 28 days after receiving the booster.
- However, the highest responses were seen in mixed schedules involving RNA and viral vector vaccines, including the efficacy against Delta and Omicron.
- "This study shows that the inactivated vaccine, CoronaVac, can be successfully boosted with a range of different vaccines, with the strongest responses when a viral vector or RNA vaccine is used," the lead investigator in the study Prof. Andrew Pollard remarked.
- “The global priority remains first and second doses, but this study provides important options for policymakers in the many countries where inactivated vaccines, like CoronaVac, have been used," he added.
- Read: In December, a group of scientists in Hong Kong CoronaVac said that three doses of CoronaVac did not generate adequate levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant.