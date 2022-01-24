GameStop is getting crushed amid risk-off trading in the market
Jan. 24, 2022 11:30 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor34 Comments
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) is down 14.47% in morning trading amid widespread selling in some of retail investors' favorite stocks of 2021. GameStop is now down more than 38% in 2022 and trades more than 80% below its 52-week high. Volume on GameStop (GME) after two hours of trading is 2.5M shares.
- Looking ahead, the retailer is not expected to report earnings until at least the middle part of March. Investors will be watching for more specific details from GameStop (GME) management on the plan to enter the NFT market and become involved in blockchain technologies.
- On a forward EV-to-sales comparison, GME trades below sector peers.
