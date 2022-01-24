Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 11:36 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.21B (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.