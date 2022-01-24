Xerox Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 11:38 AM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-48.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (-5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.