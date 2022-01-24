Polaris Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 11:39 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (-39.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (-1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.