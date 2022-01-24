Invesco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 11:41 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IVZ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.