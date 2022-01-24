PACCAR Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 11:42 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.44B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.