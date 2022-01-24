NextEra Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 11:43 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.79B (+31.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.