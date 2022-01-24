Grab Holdings drops despite new overweight rating at Morgan Stanley

Jan. 24, 2022

Somrerk Kosolwitthayanant/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), the Southeast Asian ride sharing and food delivery co. that went public in December through a de-spacing deal, fell 6.4% despite a new overweight rating at Morgan Stanley.
  • GRAB is initiated with a price target of $8.40/share and its poised to capture "structural" growth of the digital consumer and see a cyclical recovery post Covid-19, according to Morgan Stanley analysts Mark Goodridge and Da Wei Lee. Grab's valuation is at discount to competitor Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) once adjusted for growth.
  • "Grab, through its Super App strategy, is well-placed to benefit from the structural growth of the digital consumer and tackle the large market opportunity where we think the total addressable market (by revenue) could grow from US$5.3bn in 2021e to US$16bn in 2025e," the analysts wrote.
  • Grab shares have plunged more than 50% since going public after the de-spacing deal in early December. The GRAB deal was the largest-ever U.S. equity offering by a Southeast Asian company. The SPAC deal provided Singapore-based Grab with ~$4.5B in cash proceeds
  • Also see, Ride-sharing/delivery co. Grab gains after started with outperform rating at Evercore.
  • Grab (GRAB) announced earlier it will host a fireside chat with Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney on Wednesday.
