Will Supply Chain Issue Hit Lockheed Martin in Q4 Earnings?

Jan. 24, 2022 11:46 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.14 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.66B (+3.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • Last quarter, the stock dropped about 11.8% immediately after results.
  • The stock has marginally gained ~4% on a YTD basis; Wall Street Analysts rating is buy on stock.
  • Recently, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is said to delay a vote on Lockheed Martin's planned $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) by as many as two weeks.
  • The proposed combination is raising some eyebrows because it would give top defense contractor Lockheed ownership of Aerojet, which produces 70% of the solid fuel rocket motors and other propulsion products used in arms from antiballistic missiles to air-to-air missiles.
  • Most recently, Lockheed Martin is reiterated at Equal Weight, as its large exposure to F-35 is now seen as a liability after driving outsized growth for several years, and Sikorsky is less likely to benefit from increased spending on deterring China and Russia.
  • Contributor Graham Grieder is Bullish on stock and states "If they can get the supply chain issues behind them, I do think the company will see some pretty respectable growth over the next few years."
  • Stock's performance against its peers over the last one year:
