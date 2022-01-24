Canadian National Railway Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (-20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.