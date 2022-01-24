Canadian National Railway Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (-20.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.