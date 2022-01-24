Hawaiian Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.69 (+54.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $493.58M (+229.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.