Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says 'crypto is happening' even as prices tumble: CNBC
Jan. 24, 2022 11:48 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USD, BNB-USD, ADA-USDGS, SOL-USD, AVAX-USD, DOGE-USD, SHIB-USD
- Ex-Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein believes that "crypto is happening," as trillions of dollars contribute to the market and whole ecosystems are growing around it, he told CNBC in an interview.
- This comes at a time when digital asset prices face continued selling pressure and break through multi-month lows, including: bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.5%), ethereum (ETH-USD -7.8%), binance coin (BNB-USD -6.7%), cardano (ADA-USD -9.2%), solana (SOL-USD -13.6%), avalanche (AVAX-USD -9.6%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD -5.8%) and shiba inu (SHIB-USD -9.8%).
- In fact, the global crypto market cap is off more than 4% so far on Monday to $1.56T, almost half of the value from its Nov. 2020 peak of $3.0T, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
- Meanwhile, “my view of it is evolving,” Blankfein told CNBC. “I can’t predict the future, but I think it’s a big thing to be able to predict the present, like, ‘What is happening?’ And I look at the crypto, and it is happening.”
- And despite his overall skepticism on digital tokens, "I'm also pragmatic about it," he adds. "And so guess what? I would certainly want to have an oar in that water."
- Remember that commercial bank Goldman Sachs (GS) has recently introduced crypto-related product offerings to expand its footprint in the growing space. Last month, the bank even explored ways to use bitcoin (BTC-USD) as collateral for cash loans to institutions without physical exposure of the coin.
