AMTD International acquires majority stakes in AMTD Digital for $2.64B valuation
Jan. 24, 2022 11:49 AM ETAMTD International Inc. (HKIB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AMTD International (HKIB -35.1%) signs share purchase agreements to raise its equity interest in AMTD Digital to 97.1%, up from its current holding of 14.4%.
- Hong Kong's investment holding company, AMTD International said Monday it will purchase a total of 31.73M Class A ordinary shares and 24.20M Class B ordinary shares, priced at $17.75 per AMTD Digital share.
- That represents a company valuation of $1.2B for AMTD Digital, which is a subsidiary of AMTD Group operating as a one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia.
- To note, the total consideration represents 67.2 newly issued Class A shares and 51.25M newly issued Class B shares priced at $8 per AMTD International share. The pro-forma company valuation of AMTD International comes to $2.64B.
- The transaction means AMTD Idea Group will now comprise of AMTD International, AMTD Digital plus L’Officiel global.
- Closing is expected in early 2022.
