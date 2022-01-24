AMTD International acquires majority stakes in AMTD Digital for $2.64B valuation

Jan. 24, 2022 11:49 AM ETAMTD International Inc. (HKIB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AMTD International (HKIB -35.1%) signs share purchase agreements to raise its equity interest in AMTD Digital to 97.1%, up from its current holding of 14.4%.
  • Hong Kong's investment holding company, AMTD International said Monday it will purchase a total of 31.73M Class A ordinary shares and 24.20M Class B ordinary shares, priced at $17.75 per AMTD Digital share.
  • That represents a company valuation of $1.2B for AMTD Digital, which is a subsidiary of AMTD Group operating as a one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia.
  • To note, the total consideration represents 67.2 newly issued Class A shares and 51.25M newly issued Class B shares priced at $8 per AMTD International share. The pro-forma company valuation of AMTD International comes to $2.64B.
  • The transaction means AMTD Idea Group will now comprise of AMTD International, AMTD Digital plus L’Officiel global.
  • Closing is expected in early 2022.
  • Earlier, AMTD acquires L’Officiel as launching metaverse-ready virtual clothing on Sandbox
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.