Coal trades at second-highest level on record - coal equities do not

Jan. 24, 2022 11:56 AM ETRIO, BHP, CEIX, BTUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments

Life after death, green sprout on the coals after the fire. Rebirth of nature after the fire. Rebirth concept

ANGHI/iStock via Getty Images

  • Thermal coal at the world's largest export hub traded hands last week at the 2nd highest price on record, as Europe and Asia scramble to end a multi-month energy crisis; coal equities continue to trade poorly, despite record prices and the IEA's forecast for continued demand growth.
  • With a coal trading history dating back to the 1830s, Newcastle Australia is the world's largest individual port for coal exports; for much of the past decade, Newcastle thermal coal prices have traded between $50 and $80 per ton; last week, cargoes traded at $244/t according to IHS Markit, the second highest level in the port's ~200yr history.
  • Coal equities have not faired quite as well as the underlying commodity; Peabody (NYSE:BTU) for example is down ~75% from recent highs, with the stock now trading at 2.5x 2022e earnings; Consol (NYSE:CEIX) has faired better but trades ~3.0x 2022e earnings.
  • With Goldman indicating risk of a multi-year energy crisis in Europe, perhaps current coal prices are more sustainable than thought, which could be a boon for pure-plays, and diverse miners like BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) .
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.