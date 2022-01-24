Coal trades at second-highest level on record - coal equities do not
Jan. 24, 2022 11:56 AM ETRIO, BHP, CEIX, BTUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Thermal coal at the world's largest export hub traded hands last week at the 2nd highest price on record, as Europe and Asia scramble to end a multi-month energy crisis; coal equities continue to trade poorly, despite record prices and the IEA's forecast for continued demand growth.
- With a coal trading history dating back to the 1830s, Newcastle Australia is the world's largest individual port for coal exports; for much of the past decade, Newcastle thermal coal prices have traded between $50 and $80 per ton; last week, cargoes traded at $244/t according to IHS Markit, the second highest level in the port's ~200yr history.
- Coal equities have not faired quite as well as the underlying commodity; Peabody (NYSE:BTU) for example is down ~75% from recent highs, with the stock now trading at 2.5x 2022e earnings; Consol (NYSE:CEIX) has faired better but trades ~3.0x 2022e earnings.
- With Goldman indicating risk of a multi-year energy crisis in Europe, perhaps current coal prices are more sustainable than thought, which could be a boon for pure-plays, and diverse miners like BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) .