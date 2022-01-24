GATX Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 12:02 PM ETGATX Corporation (GATX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GATX (NYSE:GATX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+104.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.73M (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GATX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.