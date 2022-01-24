Google faces D.C. suit over tracking, pushback in Germany over cookies
Jan. 24, 2022 12:03 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAXELF, AXSPYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Washington, D.C., is leading a group suing Google (GOOG -2.8%, GOOGL -3.1%) over its approach to tracking user locations.
- "My office is suing Google for deceiving users and invading their privacy," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says. "Google claims that changing your device and account settings protects your data. The truth is, since 2014, Google has systematically surveilled users no matter what settings they choose."
- He's leading a group of AGs including those from Texas, Indiana and Washington, he says. "We're seeking to stop Google’s illegal use of 'dark patterns' and claw back profits made from location data."
- Meanwhile in news about Google's news efforts, German publishers are pushing back against the company's work to phase out third-party cookies for tracking, the Financial Times reports.
- Publishers including Axel Springer (OTC:AXELF), as well as German's federal association of digital publishers, say the planned changes will damage their own businesses while allowing Silicon Valley to keep collecting vast amounts of data with its own businesses unaffected.
- Google responds: "Many other platforms and browsers have already stopped supporting third-party cookies but Google is the only one to do this openly and in consultation with technical standards bodies, regulators, and the industry, while also proposing new, alternative technologies."
- There's no shortage of litigation around Google: On Friday it pushed to dismiss most of the claims filed by numerous states in an antitrust case related to dominance in online advertising.