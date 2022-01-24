What's in Store for Raytheon Technologies in Q4 Earnings?
Jan. 24, 2022 12:04 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+37.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.28B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- Last quarter, Raytheon reported better than expected Q3 earnings and raised its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings.
