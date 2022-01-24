Fortuna Silver says Burkina Faso mine unaffected by political turmoil

Jan. 24, 2022 11:57 AM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), SLVXAGUSD:CUR, AG, EXK, HL, CDE, PAAS, SILBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Silver bars or ingots background. Precious metal.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM -7.4%) sinks alongside reports of Burkina Faso's president being detained by the military, but the company says its Yaramoko gold mine operations in the country are continuing as normal.
  • Mutinous soldiers reportedly have detained Burkina Faso President Roch Kaboré after gunfire erupted at military bases across the country in an apparent coup.
  • Fortuna has estimated H2 2021 gold production at Yaramoko at 62K-66K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $900-$1,150/oz. of gold.
  • Shares of silver producers trade sharply lower across the board, with March Comex silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -2.5% to $23.69/oz.: AG -9.1%, EXK -7.3%, HL -6.8%, CDE -5.3%, PAAS -4.7%.
  • ETFs: SLV, SIL
  • The action comes after silver futures rose last week to their highest settlement since November.
