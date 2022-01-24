Omicron blunts rise in vaccine sales for 2022, health analytics firm says

Jan. 24, 2022

Coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

jonathanfilskov-photography/E+ via Getty Images

  • Although sales of COVID-19 vaccines this year will rise above 2021's total, the increase is now less than earlier projected due to the mildness of disease caused by the Omicron variant, according to Airfinity.
  • The London-based health intelligence and analytics firm says that sales of COVID vaccines in 2022, except China and India, will rise to ~$85 billion, about 28% lower than a previous $118B estimate.
  • The firm estimates that COVID vaccine sales for non-Chinese vaccines reached $65.6B in 2021.
  • Airfinity told Bloomberg that optimism that the worst of the pandemic is behind us will likely stem some purchases of vaccines from richer countries.
  • Regarding boosters, Airfinity says that booster program in wealthy program would hlep propel sales. It estimates booster sales will rise ~30% in 2022 from ~$66 billion last year.
  • Vaccine names: Moderna <<MRNA>>, BioNTech (BNTX -5.8%), Novavax (NVAX -15.5%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -2.2%), Pfizer (PFE -4.4%), and AstraZeneca (AZN -5.2%).
  • The uncertain future for demand of booster shots could have an impact on some vaccine manufacturers.
