Daseke Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 12:09 PM ETDaseke, Inc. (DSKE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $378.52M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DSKE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.