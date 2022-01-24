United Microelectronics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 12:13 PM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (+30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.