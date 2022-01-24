CommVault Systems FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 12:14 PM ETCommvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.04M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVLT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.