FDA to restrict COVID-19 antibody therapies from Regeneron and Eli Lilly - WaPo

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The FDA is planning to restrict the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies developed by Regeneron (REGN -3.0%) and Eli Lilly (LLY -3.8%) citing their lack of efficacy against the Omicron variant, The Washington Post reports.
  • A federal agency is poised to make a decision in this regard as soon as Monday, two senior administration health officials said. In case the treatments become effective against a future variant, the FDA is likely to issue a revision to their emergency use authorizations rather than a withdrawal of regulatory clearance.
  • Accordingly, the Biden administration is set to pause the distribution of the treatment, noting that they should not be deployed in any of the states due to concerns over the efficacy against the new variant, which has fueled the latest surge of COVID-19 in the U.S.
  • However, a rival antibody therapy from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -2.8%) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR -11.1%) was found to be effective against the variant, the companies said last month, citing lab-based studies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.