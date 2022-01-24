FDA to restrict COVID-19 antibody therapies from Regeneron and Eli Lilly - WaPo
Jan. 24, 2022 12:14 PM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), LLYGSK, VIRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The FDA is planning to restrict the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies developed by Regeneron (REGN -3.0%) and Eli Lilly (LLY -3.8%) citing their lack of efficacy against the Omicron variant, The Washington Post reports.
- A federal agency is poised to make a decision in this regard as soon as Monday, two senior administration health officials said. In case the treatments become effective against a future variant, the FDA is likely to issue a revision to their emergency use authorizations rather than a withdrawal of regulatory clearance.
- Accordingly, the Biden administration is set to pause the distribution of the treatment, noting that they should not be deployed in any of the states due to concerns over the efficacy against the new variant, which has fueled the latest surge of COVID-19 in the U.S.
- However, a rival antibody therapy from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -2.8%) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR -11.1%) was found to be effective against the variant, the companies said last month, citing lab-based studies.