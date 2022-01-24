NextEra Energy Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 12:15 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $358.81M (+69.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NEP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.