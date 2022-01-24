F5 Networks FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.78 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $678.08M (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FFIV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.