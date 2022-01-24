3M Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 12:16 PM ET3M Company (MMM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (-15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.58B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- In its latest earnings report, 3M trimmed the top end of its full-year earnings forecast on the view of supply chain challenges. The company is seeing its FY 2021 EPS of $9.70-$9.90 from $9.70-$10.10 previously vs. $9.83 analyst consensus estimate, with revenue growth seen at 9%-10% from prior guidance of 7%-10%, or $35.1B-$35.4B vs. $35.15B consensus.
- Recently, RBC Capital downgrades 3M shares to Underperform from Sector Perform with a $166 price target, slashed from $199, anticipating a litany of operating and legal challenges that likely will extend the stock's weakness.
- Bernstein has rated 3M at Market Perform, citing inflation and PFAS-related risks.
- The Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating remains steady at Hold, same as of Wall Street Analysts and SA Authors. That follows the given below factor grades:
- In November, 3M said it has idled some production at a plant in Belgium after the Flemish environmental agency issued a safety directive barring emissions of certain toxic chemicals from the facility.
