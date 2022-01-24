Navient Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETNavient Corporation (NAVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.89M (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NAVI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.