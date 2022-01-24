Unilever is said to plan to cut thousands of jobs amid report of Trian stake
- Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) is said to plan to eliminate thousands of management positions as a way to speed up decision making at the consumer-goods company.
- The cuts, potentially in the low thousands, are targeted at numerous regional and divisional roles at the company, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- News of the job cuts comes after a FT report that activist hedge fund Trian Partners has a stake in Unilever. The size of the stake or when Trian began building it wasn't known. Unilever shares gained 7% on the report.
- Trian hasn't had any discussions with Unilever about its stake according to a report earlier from CNBC's David Faber.
- News of the Trian stake in Unilever comes after the company earlier this week said it wouldn't increase its bid for the GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) consumer health unit.