Unilever is said to plan to cut thousands of jobs amid report of Trian stake

Jan. 24, 2022 12:21 PM ETUnilever PLC (UL)GSKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Unilever office Rotterdam

ilya131266/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) is said to plan to eliminate thousands of management positions as a way to speed up decision making at the consumer-goods company.
  • The cuts, potentially in the low thousands, are targeted at numerous regional and divisional roles at the company, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
  • News of the job cuts comes after a FT report that activist hedge fund Trian Partners has a stake in Unilever. The size of the stake or when Trian began building it wasn't known. Unilever shares gained 7% on the report.
  • Trian hasn't had any discussions with Unilever about its stake according to a report earlier from CNBC's David Faber.
  • News of the Trian stake in Unilever comes after the company earlier this week said it wouldn't increase its bid for the GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) consumer health unit.
