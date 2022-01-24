What to expect from General Electric's Q4 performance?
Jan. 24, 2022 12:24 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 vs. $0.08 in Q420 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.35B (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Shares rose 2.03% on Oct. 26, 2021 after GE reported its Q3 financial results. The industrial conglomerate generated adj. EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $18.4B (-1% Y/Y), which missed analysts estimates by $770M. Total orders grew solid 42% (with growth in all segments in both services and equipment) and adj. industrial margin expanded 270 basis points organically, largely driven by operational improvement in many GE businesses.
- The company had raised its full-year 2021 earnings guidance at the time, expecting adjusted EPS of $1.80-$2.10. The management sees revenue growth, margin expansion and higher free cash flow in 2022.
- GE's fourth quarter performance is likely to have benefited from commercial wins, buyouts, continued progress on debt reduction and a strong liquidity. The company aimed to achieve over $80B in gross debt reduction by the end of 2021. Investors will also keep a close eye on the performance of the firm's two major segments (Power and Aviation).
- Notable developments over the quarter include acquisition of software firm Opus One Solutions Energy, launch of $23B bond tender offers to cut debt, announcement of plan to split into three publicly traded companies, completion of GECAS-AerCap deal and a $1.5B Air Force contract win.
- Wall Street analysts have expressed bullish sentiments on GE. The stock picked up a new Buy rating from Bernstein, with analyst Brendan Luecke seeing the planned split into three companies as good news for investors. In Nov. 21, GE announced plans to form three public companies focused on growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy. In early Jan'22, Credit Suisse upped its ratings on GE to Outperform from Neutral, seeing a cyclical recovery in aerospace and free cash flow execution driving GE shares higher.
- Recent SA analyses have also been bullish, with contributor Adam Levine-Weinberg noting that "The pending spinoffs of GE's healthcare and energy businesses will magnify the upside opportunity for the remaining aviation-focused company."
- A look at YTD comparative price performance of the stock against peers:
- Over the last 2 years, GE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.