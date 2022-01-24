Boston Properties Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $1.53 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $729M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BXP has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- BMO Capital Markets had upgraded BXP to Outperform amid a rebound in asset values of high-quality office portfolios.
- SA contributor Daniel P. Varga recently wrote with Hold rating, "Boston Properties: Looks Overvalued But There Is A Serious Value Below The Surface".