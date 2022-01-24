Psychotropic drugs CMO Lucy Scientific Discovery files for IPO

Jan. 24, 2022 12:34 PM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Lucy Scientific Discovery, a Canada-based contract manufacturing organization making psychotropic compounds for researchers and drug developers, has filed for an IPO.
  • The British Columbia company says it will offer a maximum of $20M consisting of common shares and warrants in the units; $20M of common shares underlying the warrants included in the units; and $1M in common shares underlying representative's warrant.
  • Lucy has applied to list under the NASDAQ under the symbol (LSDI) and (LSDIW) for warrants.
  • The sole book-runner for the offering is EF Hutton.
