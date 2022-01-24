Oil and gas stocks tumble alongside dropping crude oil prices
- Every energy company on the S&P 500 Index sinks into the red as crude oil prices decline, with March WTI (CL1:COM) -3.5% to $82.11/bbl and March Brent (CO1:COM) -3% to $85.19/bbl, in a third straight down day of after crude briefly touched eight-year highs last week.
- Crude had climbed early in the session on concerns over tight supplies and rising geopolitical risks in Europe and the Middle East, but the sector finally succumbed to weak sentiment in the broader market.
- Today's sector decliners are led by TechnipFMC (FTI -6.5%), Occidental Petroleum (OXY -6%) and Diamondback Energy (FANG -5.5%), which have all tumbled below their 50-day moving averages, wile Oneok (OKE -4.8%) sinks below its 200-day MA.
- Other notable decliners include CNQ -5.5%, PXD -5.4%, APA -5.3%, BKR -5.2%, VLO -4.9%, APA -4.7%, COP -4.2%, DVN -3.7%, SLB -3.4%, EOG -3.2%, CVX -3.1%, XOM -2.7%.
- ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, USO, BNO
- The energy sector has narrowed its January gain to ~10% while the remaining 10 S&P sectors are down for the month.
- Halliburton (HAL -2.6%) also posts a sharp slide even after beating Q4 expectations and announcing its first dividend hike in seven years.