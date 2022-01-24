SEC Chair Gary Gensler seeks to upgrade financial firms' cyber security
Jan. 24, 2022 12:46 PM ETHOOD, IBKR, SCHWBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In an effort to mitigate costly cybersecurity risks for financial firms, Securities and Exchange Chairman Gary Gensler wants to extend compliance obligations to financial firms that currently don't have to meet them, he said in a speech at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Annual Securities Regulation Institute.
- “The economic cost of cyberattacks is estimated to be at least in the billions, and possibly in the trillions, of dollars,” Gensler highlights. “We at the SEC are working to improve the overall cybersecurity posture and resiliency of the financial sector,” he adds.
- Specifically, Gensler looks to extend the Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity rule, which requires firms to test for cybersecurity issues and back up data, to large financial firms, particularly to market makers and broker-dealers, he notes.
- For service providers, many of which may not be registered with the SEC, Gensler is also exploring ways to further address cybersecurity risk that comes from service providers, including, reporting systems, middle-office service providers and fund administrators, according to his speech. Moreover, “this could help ensure important investor protections are not lost and key services are not disrupted as financial-sector registrants increasingly rely on outsourced services,” he adds.
- Some publicly-traded online brokers include Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).
- Last month, Gary Gensler pitched new disclosure and liability rules for SPACs.