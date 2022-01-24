Silgan Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETSilgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.73 (+21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.36B (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.