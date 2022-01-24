Morgan Stanley stock advice: hibernate in winter and go defensive amid correction
Jan. 24, 2022 1:08 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson advises investors to turn attention away from a hawkish Fed and to slowing growth.
- Wilson, chief equity strategist, also sees similarities in today's economy with the 1940s.
- Defensive stocks have been leading since mid-November and will continue to do so until PMIs trough, Wilson writes in a note.
- "Secular growth stocks or high beta cyclicals are what most want to own, but there are times when playing defense makes sense," Wilson says. "This is one of those times."
- The January Markit services and manufacturing PMIs came in below expectations today.
- Pent-up savings led to demand a post-World War II economy couldn't meet, leading to double-digit inflation, a front-end rate move and then end of financial repression, Wilson says.
- "The end of secular stagnation and financial repression has arrived, but it won’t be a smooth ride," he adds. "In the near term, hunker down for a few more months of winter as slowing growth overtakes the Fed as the primary concern."
- "In such a world, we continue to favor Value over Growth but with a Defensive rather than Cyclical bias – i.e., hibernate until winter is over."
- "While Cyclicals have done better than Growth stocks, the real standout has been Defensives," Wilson adds. "While Defensives and Value overall has trounced Growth, we are doubling down on the Defensive versus Cyclical trade now that the (slow growth) part of our narrative is starting to play out."
- Stocks are selling off sharply today, with the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) joining the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) in correction territory. But defensive sectors Consumer Staples and Utilities are performing the best.