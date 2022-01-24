Medtronic wins FDA approval for neurostimulators to treat pain in diabetic neuropathy

Jan. 24, 2022

  • Medtronic (MDT -3.9%) announced that the FDA approved two of its neurostimulators for the treatment of chronic pain linked to diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
  • With the FDA clearance for Intellis rechargeable neurostimulator and Vanta recharge-free neurostimulator, the medical device maker further expands its spinal cord stimulation portfolio.
  • About 30% of patients with diabetes suffer from DPN, which can lead to numbness and burning or stabbing pain in the body, often in the legs and feet.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) estimates that up to 800K U.S. patients with moderate to severe DPN are potential candidates for spinal cord stimulation, indicating an annual market opportunity of nearly $1.8B.
  • According to company estimates, the SCS treatment of chronic pain associated with DPN can generate $300M in market revenue by fiscal 2026, up from approximately $70M currently.
