All eyes on J&J Q4 results with new CEO and plans of company split
Jan. 24, 2022 12:58 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)AMGN, ETTYF, ESSYYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.29B (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JNJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- J&J's stock rose +2.34% on Oct. 19, the day it reported its Q3 results, where the company missed revenue estimates but raised its full-year earnings forecast.
- CFO Joseph Wolk had said that the lower-than-expected Q3 revenues represented "a matter of timing" related to shipments within its COVID vaccine and medical device businesses.
- One of the biggest news in Q4 was the report that J&J would split its drug and medical devices business from its consumer products group, creating two public companies.
- The company's talcum powder product has been embroiled in litigation. J&J had offered $4B to settle talcum powder cases before its unit's bankruptcy. In January 2021, it was reported that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan would rule by Feb. 28 on a demand to throw out the bankruptcy case filed by the J&J unit over claims that the baby powder led to cancer.
- COVID-19 Vaccine:
- In December 2021, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna received the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) backing over J&J’s shot. J&J's booster shot was approved by CDC in October 2021, for those aged 18 years and above who received their first dose two months ago. The company maintained that its vaccine still remained an important option for many individuals, especially those in low- and middle-income countries.
- In January 2022, the FDA ordered that a warning of risk of a blood clotting be added to J&J's COVID-19 vaccine.
- J&J's booster shot has received backing from the European Medicines Agency and a WHO advisory panel. South Africa has also approved the vaccine's second dose or booster.
- A study South Africa showed that two doses of the vaccine slashed hospitalizations caused by the Omicron variant by up to 85%.
- The company is also pursuing a COVID-19 vaccine that would target the Omicron variant.
- Other drug programs:
- The company intends to file applications for 14 new drugs by 2025, with average peak sales of $4B for each of them.
- Blood clot treatment Xarelto was approved by FDA for two additional pediatric indications.
- J&J and Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) drug combo was approved by the FDA to treat certain patients with multiple myeloma.
- J&J is seeking FDA approval of teclistamab to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb and J&J's venous thromboembolism drug milvexian demonstrated promise in a mid-stage study.
- Stelara was seen to be effective in patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis who had no prior treatment.
- The company's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate showed an efficacy of 80% in those aged 65 and older.
- Tremfya showed durable response in treating psoriatric arthritis in a late-stage trial.
- J&J's unit Janssen terminated its izencitinib deal with Theravance Biopharma.
- Other Notable News: In November, Essity (OTC:ETTYF) said it was acquiring sports tape brands Coach, Elastikon, and Zonas from Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
- The company will see new CEO Joaquin Duato this earnings call as former CEO Alex Gorsky stepped down, effective Jan. 3.