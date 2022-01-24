Capital One Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $5.19 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $7.93B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recently, SA contributor Nicoper Research wrote with Buy rating, "Capital One Financial: Mature Bank With One Special Property".