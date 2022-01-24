Meta creates AI supercomputer that could be 'fastest ... in the world' by 2022
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has built an artificial intelligence supercomputer that could be the fastest in the world later this year, once it's fully operational.
- According to a blog post, Meta's "AI Research SuperCluster" will likely be among the top 10 fastest supercomputers in the world and could be the fastest by the middle of the year. It's being trained with natural language processing and computer vision for research and could one day train models "with trillions of parameters," the company added in the post.
- The RSC is using Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) DGX A100 systems - 760 in total - for a combined 6,080 GPUs. The GPUs also speak with an NVIDIA Quantum 200 Gb/s InfiniBand two-level Clos fabric.
- "RSC’s storage tier has 175 petabytes of Pure Storage FlashArray, 46 petabytes of cache storage in Penguin Computing Altus systems, and 10 petabytes of Pure Storage FlashBlade," Meta explained in the post.
