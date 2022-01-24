Occidental and Conoco chiefs weigh in on US production growth

Jan. 24, 2022

Occidental and Conoco chiefs weigh in on US production growth

  • With oil prices hanging in around 7yr highs (NYSEARCA:USO), all eyes are focused on US rig count and shale-supply discipline; today, Occidental's (NYSE:OXY) CEO Vicki Hollub and Conoco's (NYSE:COP) CEO Ryan Lance provided their outlooks for US shale supply growth.
  • At the Argus Crude Summit in Houston, Ms. Hollub shared her view that US production will likely rise to 12.5mb/d in 2022 from 11.7mb/d currently, for ~800kb/d of exit-to-exit growth.
  • Conoco CEO Lance also estimates that US shale supply will grow ~800kb/d this year, or 7% YoY.
  • For its part, the White House sees oil surpluses for the remainder of the year, with that forecast based on shale production growth of 500kb/d from Q4 '21 to Q4 '22.
  • As producer discipline begins to crack, with CEO's forecasting ~7% production growth against a backdrop of ~1% normalized demand growth, the market's focus will shift to Q4 results and production budgets from major Permian operators like EOG (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), who've expressed differing opinions on the path forward for the industry.
