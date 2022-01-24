Live Oak Bancshares Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.70 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $102.78M (+40.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, LOB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Last week, SA contributor Value Shopper wrote with Sell rating, "Live Oak: Watch For Short-Term Loan Growth Headwind".
