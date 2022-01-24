Will American Express Q4 Earnings bring in positive growth on the table?

Jan. 24, 2022 1:11 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

American Express Card

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.55B (+23.5% Y/Y).
  • AXP is likely to have experienced better volumes during the quarter led by total network volumes and billed business volumes.
  • Led by rising travel and entertainment, fees and commissions and other revenue are likely to have seen a increase in travel-related revenues.
  • Last week, American Express U.S. consumer card member net write-off rate expanded to 0.7% in December from 0.5% in November.
  • Over the last 1 year, AXP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward.
