Beyond Meat drops to new low as investor confidence fades
Jan. 24, 2022 1:06 PM ET
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is down another 9.33% and traded at a new low of $54.55 earlier in the session.
- The decline is part of a broad push by investors away from unprofitable companies or high-multiple names. There is also some sector news that could be impacting Beyond Meat (BYND) with Bloomberg reporting that Impossible Foods (IMPF) has terminated some employees as part of an internal reorganization.
- "Earlier this month we made some organizational changes on several teams to ensure the functions supporting our business are best aligned with our strategy,” reads a statement from Impossible Foods. Fewer than 15 of Impossible Food's roughly 800 worldwide employees left and the company still plans to grow its workforce, according to a company spokesperson.
- Impossible Foods (IMPF) closed a $500M fundraising round in November which valued the plant-based food product seller at $7B.
