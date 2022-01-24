Pfizer/OPKO loss on somatragon could boost Ascendis Pharma's fortunes
Jan. 24, 2022 1:17 PM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)OPK, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Complete Response Letter that Pfizer (PFE -4.4%) and OPKO Health (OPK -22.9%) received on Friday for somatrogon could help boost the bottom line for Ascendis Pharma (ASND +3.8%).
- That's because Ascendis won FDA approval of Skytrofa (lonapegsomatropin), its once-weekly injection for human growth hormone deficiency in children, last August. The treatment has been available since October.
- Earlier this month, the therapy was approved by the European Commission. In Europe, it is marketed as TransCon.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Sage Advisors says that the global growth hormone market is estimated at $4B, with $700M for the pediatric indication just in the U.S.