RenaissanceRe Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETRNRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $4.36 (compared to -$1.59 in year-ago quarter) and the consensus estimate for net premiums earned is $1.02B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RNR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten estimates for net premiums earned 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Estimates for net premiums earned have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.