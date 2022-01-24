NextGen Healthcare Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.21 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $146.32M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NXGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.