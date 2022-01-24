What to expect from Verizon's Q4 results?
Jan. 24, 2022 1:33 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.95B (-2.2% Y/Y).
- Shares rose 2.41% on Oct. 20 after Verizon reported its Q3 results. The wireless network operator generated adj. EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $32.9B (+4.4% Y/Y). Total wireless service revenue grew 3.9% Y/Y, driven by higher access revenue, volume growth and products.
- The company had updated its financial guidance for the full year at the time, expecting total wireless service revenue growth of around 4% (vs. prior guidance of 3.5% to 4%) and adj. EPS of $5.35 to $5.40, up from $5.25 to $5.35.
- Over the last 2 years, VZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward
- Verizon skipped the FCC's last 5G airwaves auction, seemingly content after spending the majority of a record-setting auction last year when it picked up significant C-band spectrum.
- Its 5G rollout will also speed up after US transport officials cleared the air around deployment. Officials were earlier pressing to delay C-band 5G airwaves but has now given a go-head. Verizon touted faster service after January 19 as it deploys its 5G Ultra Wideband network to more than 1,700 cities.
- Verizon is likely to get a boost from its $6B acquisition of TracFone Wireless, too, bringing the country's leading prepaid/value mobile provider under its umbrella. The deal closed in November and adds about 20 million subscribers who came to the service through a network of more than 90,000 retail locations.
- Meanwhile, BofA Global Research expects 2022 to be the year "5G comes alive thanks to infrastructure" with heavy deployment spending in the cards. Verizon, along with fellow telecoms major AT&T, have committed to spend up to $18B in the next three years, on top of their base-case capital expenditures for that period of $90B.
- J.P. Morgan expects a big year for telecoms, buoyed by fiber construction and fixed wireless ramp-up. SA contributors too expect outsized returns with extended 5G rollouts in 2022 and double-digit net profit margin and return on equity.