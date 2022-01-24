What to expect from Verizon's Q4 results?

Jan. 24, 2022 1:33 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019

David Ramos/Getty Images News

  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.95B (-2.2% Y/Y).
  • Shares rose 2.41% on Oct. 20 after Verizon reported its Q3 results. The wireless network operator generated adj. EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $32.9B (+4.4% Y/Y). Total wireless service revenue grew 3.9% Y/Y, driven by higher access revenue, volume growth and products.
  • The company had updated its financial guidance for the full year at the time, expecting total wireless service revenue growth of around 4% (vs. prior guidance of 3.5% to 4%) and adj. EPS of $5.35 to $5.40, up from $5.25 to $5.35.
  • Over the last 2 years, VZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward

VZ EPS

  • Verizon skipped the FCC's last 5G airwaves auction, seemingly content after spending the majority of a record-setting auction last year when it picked up significant C-band spectrum.
  • Its 5G rollout will also speed up after US transport officials cleared the air around deployment. Officials were earlier pressing to delay C-band 5G airwaves but has now given a go-head. Verizon touted faster service after January 19 as it deploys its 5G Ultra Wideband network to more than 1,700 cities.
  • Verizon is likely to get a boost from its $6B acquisition of TracFone Wireless, too, bringing the country's leading prepaid/value mobile provider under its umbrella. The deal closed in November and adds about 20 million subscribers who came to the service through a network of more than 90,000 retail locations.
  • Meanwhile, BofA Global Research expects 2022 to be the year "5G comes alive thanks to infrastructure" with heavy deployment spending in the cards. Verizon, along with fellow telecoms major AT&T, have committed to spend up to $18B in the next three years, on top of their base-case capital expenditures for that period of $90B.
  • J.P. Morgan expects a big year for telecoms, buoyed by fiber construction and fixed wireless ramp-up. SA contributors too expect outsized returns with extended 5G rollouts in 2022 and double-digit net profit margin and return on equity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.