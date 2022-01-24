What to expect from Texas Instruments Q4 results?
Jan. 24, 2022 1:35 PM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.43B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- The company reported mixed Q3 results, and guided Q4 revenue in the range of $4.22B-$4.58B and adjusted EPS in between $1.83 and $2.07.
- The company's investor day next month is likely to overshadow earnings, Bank of America said in an investor note.
- Bank of America's Analyst Vivek Arya, who has a buy rating and a $225 price target, noted that while earnings will "likely set the mood" for the semiconductor industry, Texas Instrument's (NASDAQ:TXN) management will keep most of the upbeat commentary for the capital management day, where it's expected to address "key uncertainties." Arya estimates company to report sales of $4.4B and EPS of $1.88.
- Over the last 2 years, TXN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 13 downward.
- Last week, the company declared a $1.15 per share dividend.